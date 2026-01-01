The Bloom-print for 2026: Why the Cardinals’ Resolutions Look Exactly Like Yours 

Statistica just published its survey on America's Top New Year's Resolutions for 2026. I’m sure most of us are making ours too.

It’s not a time to look at the past and our previous failures but to look at the future. Mostly, it’s about making a commitment to ourselves to become better. How would the St. Louis Cardinals’ new commitments under Bloom match up with America’s Top New Year’s resolutions?

1.) To exercise more - Under the leadership of Chaim Bloom, the team has resolved to modernize its entire "Performance Group," which includes significant changes to strength and conditioning, medical protocols, and individualized workout routines.

2.) To save more money - The Cardinals have already moved Sonny Gray and Wilson Contreras. Nolan Arenado should be next.

3.) To eat healthier - Nutrition is a central pillar of the organizational "audit" Chaim Bloom conducted before taking over as President of Baseball Operations. Under Bloom, the Cardinals have transitioned from a traditional approach to a data-driven "Performance Group" model that treats nutrition as a vital component of player development, rather than just "team meals."

4.) To spend more time with family and friends - Bloom has ordered family rooms for the players to be much more accommodating. Adding more comfortable nursing and quiet areas for infants, and better entertainment/play areas for older children. The goal is to make the 81 home games less of a "grind" for the families who spend 4-5 hours at the park daily. For the fans, there will be more family days and more spaces for kids to play at the park.

5.) To lose weight - Under Chaim Bloom, the Cardinals have shifted toward a "high-performance" philosophy. For the 2026 season, they have completely rebuilt their Player Development and Performance Group with a focus on functional power and modern recovery. The players should be in much better shape this year.

6.) Improve performance on the job - this is the biggest change that Bloom is bringing. Each player is looked at as an individual. No longer will the entire team be working out the same way. Heavy reliance on biometrics. Every player from the minor leagues up to the big leagues has a digital profile tracking their specific mechanical, physical, and mental goals.

7.) Do more for the environment - the St. Louis Cardinals have also quietly integrated several "ecosystem-friendly" policies as part of their 2026 organizational goals. The team has set a goal to divert over 40% of all stadium waste away from landfills through a more aggressive composting and "single-stream" recycling system at Busch Stadium and to phase out more single-use plastics in the concession areas.

8.) To reduce stress on the job - For the 2026 season, the Cardinals have significantly bolstered their mental performance and support infrastructure. They have not just added more coaches and baseball staff but are now taking the mental stress on the players and their families more seriously. They have added staff and created roles for professionals to help the players and their families cope with the mental aspects of a long six-month season.

While most of these were planned during the last few months, it’s still good for the fans to see that the team has the same goals we all do. I just hope the Cardinals can stick to their resolutions longer than I stick with mine.

Oh and my resolution? Be more patient with this new rebuild.