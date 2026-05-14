The biggest lesson that Riley O'Brien is teaching the Cardinals this season

As the calendar rapidly approaches summer, the Cardinals already can look back at lessons learned during the first month-and-a-half of the season. A surprisingly competitive team that may come back down to earth as temperatures rise, at least one of those lessons should be a blaring red light for fans constantly clamoring for change – the importance of patience.

And perhaps no other player epitomizes that lesson than closer Riley O’Brien.

Yes, other players have been revelations. Jordan Walker started out on fire, fought his way through a mini-slump, and now seems locked in again. J.J. Wetherholt has looked like a natural in the leadoff spot, while providing stellar defense at second base.

But O’Brien, 31, is the best reflection of how patience can pay off. While Walker and Wetherholt made it to the majors as top prospects, O’Brien’s path was subtler, but not without its speed bumps.

Initially drafted in the eighth round by the Tampa Bay Rays, he rose the ranks of the minors before a trade to the Reds in 2021. While with the Reds, he made his major league debut, giving up two homers in 1.1 innings of work before heading back to the minors.

A trade to the Mariners – the team O’Brien grew up rooting for – followed, as did another single-game appearance in 2022. That cameo went significantly better, as O’Brien gave up one hit and no runs in an inning of work.

O’Brien spent all of 2023 back at Triple-A before he was traded to the Cardinals for cash considerations ahead of the 2024 season. It’s easy to forget now, but it seemed impossible to tune in to sports radio that winter without hearing breathless excitement over the potential in O’Brien’s right arm. That potential looked ready to turn into reality when he made the Opening Day roster in 2024, before an injury only a few days later kept him out most of the year.

O’Brien made it back in August of 2024 but that season was a bust, as he gave up ten runs and 13 hits in only eight innings of work. The shine from the initial trade had worn off, but O’Brien showed what he was capable of last year, tossing 48 innings for the Cardinals with a 2.06 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.

Even after last year’s success, O’Brien was facing a Show Me season this year. And, at least for the first quarter of the season, Show Me he has. He’s been one of the most dominant closers in the majors, even after his blown save against the Padres.

Riley O'Brien's journey to breaking out should remind the Cardinals why patience is good

His breakout this year should be illuminating for fans. Not everyone starts out like an Albert Pujols, even if Walker spent the first three weeks of the season hitting like him. Not everyone starts the season like Paul Skenes, although even Skenes tends to resemble 2024 O’Brien whenever he plays the Cardinals.

It’s something Cardinals fans need to remind themselves of as they dream on some of the top prospects close to the majors. It’s something the front office should remember, too, although it seems to be less of an issue so far in the Chaim Bloom era.

For every fan who spent the end of last season irrationally clamoring for Liam Doyle to absolutely make an appearance for the 2026 Cardinals, remember the value of building up his arm and his repertoire down in the minors. And when Doyle finally does make the majors? Patience.

The same goes for Joshua Baez or Jimmy Crooks or, perhaps most tantalizing, Rainiel Rodriguez. Could the Cardinals use that thump in the outfield and behind the plate? Of course. But if Riley O’Brien has taught us anything this year, is indeed a virtue.

It also has one heck of a sinker.