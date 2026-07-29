Surging infield prospect named Midwest League Player of the Week

The St. Louis Cardinals have tumbled down the NL Central standings since the All-Star break and are now a long shot to make the postseason. This makes selling a real probability, hopefully leading to some promotions of the team's exciting prospects.

As we begin to focus on the future, further down the pipeline sits corner infielder Jack Gurevtich, who has been on fire in the month of July. Deep into the month, the lefty has mashed to an OPS over 1.100 and his last week has been even better. After smashing five homers and driving in eight runs, Gurevitch was named Midwest League Player of the Week.

Jack Gurevitch has become a name to watch for Cardinals infield future

Gurevitch was drafted in the third round of the 2025 draft out of the University of San Diego and has quickly moved past his tough debut season. After signing, he reported to Palm Beach for 22 games and had an underwhelming performance. He hit just .181 with one homer and a 33% strikeout rate in Single-A. Gurevitch's first year was a disappointment after demonstrating power potential as a first and third-base option at USD but it appears he has moved past those struggles.

The Cardinals opted to have Gurevitch repeat Single-A to open the 2026 season and it was a short stay. In 28 games in Palm Beach, Gurevitch trimmed his strikeout rate and hammered six homers before earning a promotion to High-A Peoria. As a 22-year-old, he has not missed a step in 54 games since his call-up. While splitting time between first and third base, Gurevitch has hit .308 with 14 homers and a palatable 27.4% strikeout rate.

The way that Gurevitch has progressed from his first season of pro ball has made him an intriguing name to pay attention to. While he does not project to be more than an average fielder, his ability to play either corner infield spot pushes him up the radar. Currently, the Cardinals are working with a tandem of Blaze Jordan and Jose Fermin at the hot corner with mediocre results. Nolan Gorman has continued his demise in Triple-A and there is not much in terms of top prospects ready and waiting for a third base job. Alec Burleson is entrenched at first base for at least the short-term, but with Gurevitch being in High-A, there is plenty of time for him to make his move for the job.

With plenty of movement expected in the Cardinals organization at the trade deadline, it is very possible that Gurevitch could be on the receiving end of another promotion. If he keeps up the hitting, the lefty could be a candidate to grab some time at Double-A Springfield. If that were to happen, he could split time at first with Rainiel Rodriguez, who has mixed in there from time to time, and still see plenty of innings at third. Even if he is not seen as a third baseman at the next level, there is little concern with allowing him to continue to get experience there and see if he progresses.