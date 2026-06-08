Stumbling Cardinals speedster can't outrun the shuttle to Memphis

The St. Louis Cardinals have received precious little punch from the bottom of their batting order in 2026, and now, President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom is looking to tackle the issue head-on, as the team announced on the evening of June 7 that it was sending Victor Scott down to Triple-A Memphis.

#NEWS: The Cardinals have optioned center fielder Victor Scott II to Triple-A Memphis. He did not travel with the team to New York.



Scott was batting .194 with 2 HR, 9 RBI and a .534 OPS.#stlcards | @KMOV | @MatrixMidwest — Tamar Sher (@tamar_sher) June 8, 2026

There was palpable excitement in Cardinals Nation around Scott prior to the 2026 season, as the quick-footed outfielder stole 34 bases in 38 tries in 2025 and stated that he was aiming for 70 swipes this year. His 2026 season got off to a scintillating start, as he stole two bases in the first game and laid down five successful sacrifices in his first 10 games while placing plenty of pressure on opposing defenses.

However, the bunting and stealing well soon dried up, as from April 7 to April 29, Scott failed to record a sacrifice, and through 60 games, he's only stolen eight bases. At the plate, he's hit just .196 with a .532 OPS, and even his defense has taken a step back from 2025, as he's dropped from 17 outs above average in center field last year to just three this year. Scott appeared to finally be turning a corner over the past few games, going 4-for-13 with a two walks, a double and a stolen base, but the mini-surge came at an inopportune time for him.

The Cardinals no longer have a spot for Scott on the roster

With the return of Lars Nootbaar on June 5 and Nathan Church likely coming off of the injured list within the next few days, the Cardinals needed to free up a spot in their outfield, and they landed on Scott instead of demoting the more defensively versatile Bryan Torres. There were thoughts that Church had leapfrogged Scott on the depth chart, and the Cardinals appear to be confirming that with their decision to send Scott to Memphis.

Since 2000, Scott has been among the worst non-catchers offensively over parts of three seasons in the major leagues, and for him to carve out a spot in the Cardinals' future outfield plans, he will need to add another dimension to his game. If his last few games were a sign of real progress, Scott will make quick work of Memphis and prove that he belongs with the Cardinals for the long haul. If Nootbaar or another outfielder is traded at the deadline, Scott should receive a shot at a second wind with the Cardinals.