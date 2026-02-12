St. Louis Cardinals release spring training TV and radio schedule

On Thursday morning, the St. Louis Cardinals released their TV and radio schedule for the 2026 Spring Training circuit. 29 of the team's 30 games are available on either radio or TV, with only a game on Monday, March 9th against the Houston Astros being unavailable on either radio or TV.

16 of the team's 30 games will be available on TV, while 18 of them will be broadcast via KMOX 104.1 FM/1120 AM.

Only one spring game will not be available for either viewing or listening this spring as the Cardinals kick off the beginning of a new era for the franchise. 29 of the team's 30 spring games will be available for fans to listen to or watch, and that's great for a fanbase that is desperate for a turning of the tide in 2026.

Chip Caray and Brad Thompson will return as broadcasters on TV, with Caray's son Stefan making appearances on occasion on TV. Jim Hayes will return as a sideline reporter, and he'll be joined by newcomer Dani Wexelman. Wexelman, a native of Wildwood, MO, most recently worked for SNY (New York Mets TV).

While the bulk of the Cardinals' broadcast group is being retained, former studio host Alexa Datt departed this offseason to join the Washington Nationals broadcast group.

Spring training will be the debut of Cardinals.TV and MLB.TV, as the Cardinals recently left their TV deal with FanDuel Sports Network and Main Street Sports. Fans will be able to purchase subscriptions to either Cardinals.TV or MLB.TV to watch spring training and regular season games.

The radio schedule will begin with St. Louis's Grapefruit League opener against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, February 21st, while the TV schedule will begin on Sunday, February 22nd against the Houston Astros. John Rooney, Ricky Horton, Mike Claiborne, and Matt Pauley will handle the radio broadcast, with Tom Ackerman making the occasional appearance on KMOX.

One highlight of the spring circuit is the Spring Breakout Game. On March 19th, several of the Cardinals' top prospects will go head-to-head against the Washington Nationals' top young players at 4:30 PM CT. This will be streamed for free on Cardinals.TV and all MLB digital platforms.

In addition to radio and Cardinals.TV broadcasts, eight of the club's spring games will be available over the air on Matrix Media. These broadcasts on Matrix Media (over the air on channel 32 and channel 6 on Spectrum/Charter) will be free for local fans. This will be the second season where Matrix Media will have broadcast rights to St. Louis Cardinals games. Matrix will broadcast an additional 10 regular season Cardinals games, at least 12 Memphis Redbirds (AAA affiliate) games, and at least 10 Springfield Cardinals (AA affiliate) games during the regular season.

Spring Training is right around the corner, and fans will have ample opportunities to follow this young core for the Cardinals. In less than two weeks, we'll have real baseball to watch!