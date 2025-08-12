St. Louis Cardinals fans rip Eduardo Pérez on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball

The St. Louis Cardinals got a massive 3-2 victory over the rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday, but for the second straight series, we've got issues with another media outlet.

Sunday's game was a pitchers' duel between Sonny Gray and Shota Imanaga. The score remained tied at 2-2 until the seventh inning, when Jordan Walker jump-started the Cardinals' rally with a two-out single to center field. With Nolan Gorman up and facing an 0-and-2 count, Walker stole second. On the very next pitch, Gorman lined an Imanaga fastball into right field for a hit, bringing Walker home for what proved to be the game-winning run.

While Cardinal fans had much to celebrate with a series win over their biggest rival, those who watched the game on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball were critical of commentator (and former Cardinal) Eduardo Pérez.

Cardinals fans did not approve of ESPN's Eduardo Pérez commentary

The hip hinge stuff is some of the funniest shit alive. It's only an issue when he swings and misses, and it's because that is where he expels energy within his kinetic chain. Nothing about Walker's swing needs to change, just what he's swing at and the intent. Eduardo Perez lol. https://t.co/INnZZALZIX — Kyle Reis, 58% Neanderthal (@kyler416) May 5, 2024

Does anyone hate the Cardinals more than Eduardo Perez? Never heard him say anything positive. — Turnin’ 2 Bets ⚾️ (@Turnin2Podcast) August 11, 2025

Eduardo Perez is so bad at his job — Donnie Hustle (@DonnieHustle_33) August 11, 2025

The worst part of the Cardinals being on Sunday Night Baseball is having to listen to Eduardo Perez, who constantly sounds like he’s being choked when he’s trying to talk. I long for the days of Jon Miller and (gulp) Joe Morgan. #SundayNightBaseball #STLCards — Tim Golden (@timgolden92) August 11, 2025

Eduardo Perez sounds like he’s going to cry because the Cubs lost 😭 So ready for ESPN to be done with MLB #ForTheLou — Ben (@TheHurricaneBen) August 11, 2025

Perhaps the biggest complaint about Pérez came in the top of the ninth. With one out, Chicago pinch runner Jon Berti attempted to steal second but was called out thanks to a strong throw from catcher Pedro Pagés. Replays showed Berti's hand sliding off the second base bag, but Pérez claimed he did not believe so.

It's not the first time Cardinals fans have had some beef with ESPN. Before the start of last season, ESPN's Kiley McDaniel left Sonny Gray off his list of "ace" rankings. Keep in mind, Gray came off a solid season where he finished second in the American League Cy Young award list with the Minnesota Twins.

ESPN is the second major network this month to ruffle some feathers. After the Cardinals claimed a series win at Chavez Ravine, Greg Amsinger on MLB Network claimed, and I quote, "The Los Angeles Dodgers won this game, but the Cardinals won it 5 to 3." That's not how sports work, Greg.

The 2025 MLB season will be the final edition of Sunday Night Baseball aired on ESPN. As of this writing, the Cardinals have zero games currently scheduled to be aired on ESPN moving forward. That can change in the future, but I imagine there is a portion of the fanbase who won't miss listening to Eduardo Pérez next season.