St. Louis Cardinals announce one-day holiday season event that families will love

The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to find new ways to get fans to the ballpark without investing a lot of cash into the on-field product, so they are taking to the holiday season to attract fans to Busch Stadium. While Cardinals fans are familiar with Winter Warm-up, the organization announced a one-day event full of family-friendly activities.

Cardinals announce Holiday Season Opener event on November 23

On Sunday afternoon on November 23, fans can purchase tickets for a brand new, behind-the-scenes look at Busch Stadium. From 11am until 2pm, adults can pay $20 ($15 for kids ages 4-12) and receive a fun opportunity to kick off the start of the holiday season. Fans who purchase a ticket will be given hot chocolate in a special souvenir cup, as well as a festive Cardinals-themed ornament for adults or a promo item for the children.

While sipping on the hot chocolate, fans will get special access to typical off-limits areas of Busch Stadium. Inside of the Cardinals Clubhouse, there will be a special holiday photo opportunity before a self-guided tour provides more picture-taking chances in the Cardinals dugout and in the press dining area. As long as the Midwest weather cooperates, fans will also be taken onto the warning track behind home plate for a final photo opp.

To sweeten the pot even further, the organization is providing a "Holding History Experience", where ticketed guests will get to take a picture holding a game-used, authentic bat. To keep it fun for all ages, there will also be a magician, face painting, and balloon artist alongside 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Fredbird. If that wasn't enough, the Cardinals also provide a couple discounted merchandise opportunities with 50% off of the Authentics Store and at the official Team Store. Finally, spend $20 at Cardinal Nation across the street at Ballpark Village and receive a free pretzel appetizer as well as buy one get one free admission to the Cardinals Museum. Having done the museum before, I highly recommend taking advantage of that opportunity!

While these types of events probably will not do much to move the revenue needle, it is a new opportunity to keep fans connected to the Cardinals during the offseason. Since there likely won't be much excitement on the offseason free agent market, or even in the regular season, the organization understands they will have to provide different fan experiences to increase attendance once games begin. The team has said they plan to enhance the game day experience for the fans, but it remains to be seen how much of an impact that will have on the fans. With the rising costs of tickets and concessions and a below-average product on the field, it will probably take more than a couple holiday events to get fans lining up outside the stadium in March.