St. Louis Cardinals All-Quarter Century Team

Pitchers

Starting rotation - Chris Carpenter, Adam Wainwright, Matt Morris, Lance Lynn, Jaime Garcia

The first four pitchers were quite easy to figure out. Adam Wainwright leads all Cardinals starters in fWAR since 2000 with 46.5. Chris Carpenter comes in second with 27.5, followed by Matt Morris at 16.9.

Miles Mikolas is actually fourth in fWAR, but we'll skip over him for other starters with better stats that don't rely on innings pitched. Lance Lynn gets the fourth starter nod in this rotation.

Carp would lead the rotation thanks to his 2005 Cy Young Award and 2009 ERA title. Behind him would be Adam Wainwright, who has four top-three finishes in the National League Cy Young to his name.

Chris Carpenter's 3.07 ERA leads the bunch while Lynn's 8.38 K/9 rate is at the top of the pack. Matt Morris was a two-time All-Star (2001, 2002) while leading the National League in wins with 22 in 2001. He pitched quite well following Tommy John Surgery in 1999.

The final rotation spot goes to Jaime Garcia. Garcia would be the lone southpaw in the rotation. He posted an excellent 3.56 ERA for the Cardinals from 2008 through 2016, and he will do well at the back of the rotation.

Altogether, these five pitchers have 10 All-Star appearances and several Cy Young mentions. Every pitcher except Matt Morris has pitched in a World Series. This is an experienced group of starters that would rival several other rotations during this time period.

Closer - Jason Isringhausen

This was a mildly difficult decision. Trevor Rosenthal and the franchise single-season save holder, Ryan Helsley, have a bit of an argument here, but Jason Isringhausen is head and shoulders above those two.

Isringhausen's 217 saves are the most in franchise history by a long shot, and his 2.98 ERA while with the Cardinals is stellar. Izzy struck out 373 batters in 408 innings.

Sadly, Isringhausen missed the entire 2006 postseason due to a hip injury, but he was still a key part of that year's team during the regular season. Izzy attended two All-Star games while a member of the Cardinals, and his 47 saves in 2004 led the National League.