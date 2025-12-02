Sonny Gray's spicy reason for waiving no-trade clause with Cardinals to go to Boston

St. Louis Cardinals fans know just how fun it is to be a part of one of the most historic and heated rivalries in sports. Any time there is drama between the Cardinals and the Cubs, it creates headlines and adds fuel to the fire. Well, recently departed ace Sonny Gray just added a whole lot of drama to the classic Red Sox-Yankees rivalry.

After being traded to the Red Sox last week for RHP Richard Fitts and LHP Brandon Clarke, Gray told reporters more about what went into his decision to go to Boston, and the former Yankees pitcher didn't mince words when it came to speaking about the Red Sox's biggest rival.

Gray stated, "I never wanted to go there in the first place," and added, "It feels good to go to a place where it's easy to hate the Yankees."

Sonny Gray said he never wanted to go to the Yankees in the first place, but he appreciated his time there.



"It feels good to me to go to a place where it's easy to hate the Yankees."



(Via: @TimBHealey) pic.twitter.com/0qqQ5bQ9uG — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) December 2, 2025

It's safe to say that Yankees aren't very happy with Gray's statements.

It's honestly a shame that we didn't get to see Gray be a part of a more competitive Cardinals team, as this side of him may have been more on display. In the same way that Willson Contreras has stirred the pot with the Chicago Cubs since coming over from the Cardinals' biggest rival, Gray has shown that he too can throw a punch in these contests.

Yankees fans and media are already fired up about Gray's comments, with Jomboy Media already firing back with Gray's quotes from his initial press conference upon being traded to the Yankees.

It has been well known for a while that Gray did not enjoy his time in New York, a place where he struggled a lot on the field, and it's also been well reported how much he enjoys being close to his home in Nashville. Since leaving the Yankees, Gray has pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Minnesota Twins, and St. Louis, clearly having a more Midwest focus. It's also been well documented that the Cardinals were fond of Gray and were interested in trading for him at the same time that the Yankees made the move for Gray.

I'm sure Red Sox fans are loving the fire they have heard so far from Gray, and I truly do believe he may have an awesome year pitching for Boston. Let's hope he's able to back up those comments on the mound when the Yankees come knocking in 2026.