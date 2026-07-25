Should the Cardinals alter Busch Stadium to boost offense?

Prior to the 2026 season, the Kansas City Royals made a decision to move their fences closer in both the right and left field corners. Kauffman Stadium was notorious for suppressing offense, and the organization wanted to make some amends to its pitcher-friendly ballpark. The St. Louis Cardinals could consider doing the same thing this year to help their anemic offense at home.

According to Baseball Savant's Park Factor ratings, Busch Stadium III has been a pitcher-friendly stadium since its inception in 2006. The Cardinals have leaned into this benefit by building teams structured on defense and reliable pitching rather than a potent offense, though even in those years the Cardinals have managed to put together several plus offensive seasons.

However, things have been different for the Cardinals in recent years. Since 2021, the Cardinals have been league average at hitting based on wRC+ (100). Busch Stadium's three-year rolling average park factor from 2019-2022 was 94, making it the least hitter-friendly venue in Major League Baseball.

Why since 2021 you ask? Well, in August 2020, One Cardinal Way was completed and opened up to the public. This behemoth of luxury apartments just past center field at Busch Stadium has potentially been altering the offensive environment in Busch Stadium.

In September 2021, former president of baseball operations John Mozeliak posited that this may be the case.

“The numbers don’t lie,” John Mozeliak, the Cardinals’ president of baseball operations told the paper. “What we’re trying to understand is what’s changed at Busch. We’re taking a look at this, we’re studying this, and we’re looking for what we can do to perhaps improve the offense in the future.”

The St. Louis Cardinals need to do something about their offensive splits at Busch Stadium.

When it comes to hitting home runs, no other stadium suppresses them more than Busch Stadium. For both left and right-handed hitters, Busch Stadium has a park factor of just 70 for home runs, the lowest in baseball in 2026. Busch's 91 park factor for wOBAcon ranks 29th in baseball.

The team's hitting home-road splits are egregious. They have a .673 OPS (28th in MLB) and 90 wRC+ (25th in MLB) as a team at home and a .728 OPS (9th in MLB) and 101 wRC+ (9th in MLB) on the road this year. That's a stark difference in performance at Busch Stadium, a place where you would hope the Cardinals would play well due to familiarity.

How much of the #STLCards' offensive struggles are related to playing at Busch Stadium? The #RedbirdReport looked into the numbers to find out. pic.twitter.com/FIvposAczi — 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) July 24, 2026

This past offseason, the Kansas City Royals altered their outfield walls 8 1/2 to 10 feet in most places in hopes of improving offense. They've done just that this year, seeing an 18-point jump in park factor for home runs this year at Kauffman Stadium.

Prior to the 2021 season, the Cardinals added a humidor to the stadium. Taking humidity out of the ball would theoretically provide a more consistent hitting experience. This would, in effect, be a counter to the humid days in St. Louis throughout the summer.

The Cardinals aren't a power hitting team by any stretch of the imagination, but pairing an offense that ranks 28th in slugging percentage with a stadium that actively inhibits slugging isn't an ideal combination. Outside of Ivan Herrera (who has been struggling of late), Alec Burleson, and Jordan Walker, the club lacks a true power presence in their lineup.

Moving in the walls would also be an advantage for visiting teams, and the Cardinals have built a pitching staff that focuses on pitching to contact. While several strikeout artists are on the rise in the minors, guys like Liam Doyle, Yhoiker Fajardo, and Brandon Clarke are still a year or more away from the majors.

There have been zero discussions regarding altering Busch Stadium III at this point, but the organization may want to consider this action to boost offense for the team.