Seattle Mariners have reportedly called the Cardinals about young infielder

For the last few years, the St. Louis Cardinals and Seattle Mariners have felt like perfect trade partners. The Mariners have needed a jolt to their offense, and the Cardinals have needed starting pitching. On paper, the two teams have felt like a perfect match for a while now.

However, neither club has been able to find a suitable package. The stars simply haven't aligned.

This hasn't been for a lack of effort, though. At last year's trade deadline, Bob Nightengale suggested Dylan Carlson and Jordan Walker would be good fits for Seattle. Thomas Saggese was an option as well at the deadline. During the 2023 offseason, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report suggested a wild trade involving Nolan Gorman and Bryce Miller.

The rumors are continuing to swirl around these two fringy contenders this offseason, and reports have suggested that Brendan Donovan has been a player of interest for the Mariners.

The Mariners' beat writer for MLB.com Daniel Kramer wrote in his most recent newsletter that Seattle has inquired recently on Donovan's availability via trade. According to Kramer, "Another team that would line up well as a trade partner, and one that would seemingly be more interested in prospects -- the Cardinals -- are also trying to figure out their long-term direction...St. Louis also has shut virtually every door on the Mariners’ interest in young second baseman Brendan Donovan, a source said."

If the Cardinals were to send Brendan Donovan to the Mariners, I would imagine they would request more than prospects. Perhaps one of Seattle's excellent starters could be had in return. Luis Castillo has been the organization's most oft-rumored trade candidate this offseason, but he's owed $24 million each of the next three years with a vesting option in 2028 as a 35-year-old. The Cardinals won't look to add that much salary even though Castillo is a top-of-the-rotation arm.

The Cardinals could ask for another Mariners starter. Donovan is entering his first year of arbitration, so finding a player with comparable team control would be in the best interest of both parties. Bryce Miller had a 2.94 ERA in 180 innings last year, and he's in his final year of pre-arbitration. The Cardinals would have to sweeten their end of the deal to land Miller, but it's not out of the range of possibilities. Maybe Bryan Woo, another player in his final year of pre-arb who had a 2.89 ERA in 121.1 innings last year, tickles your fancy.

Even George Kirby, one of the best pitchers in the league at limiting walks, could be had. Kirby, 27, has four more years of team control, so he would require more than just Brendan Donovan in return. Youngster Emerson Hancock would be an intriguing trade candidate, but he has thrown only 72 major league innings with a 4.71 ERA. He was prone to giving up home runs last year, too.

If the Cardinals want to target prospects, the Mariners have five prospects in MLB Pipeline's top 100 with their lowest-ranking prospect being Felnin Celesten at #66.

The Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals once again line up as good trade partners. With the Mariners showing interest in utility man Brendan Donovan, the Cardinals should listen intently to see who could come back. John Mozeliak and Chaim Bloom should aim for one of Seattle's strong pitchers. Having Matt Pierpont, a former Seattle minor league pitching coordinator, on staff doesn't hurt the Cardinals' case here either.