Ryan Helsley vs. Phil Maton: Which one should the Cardinals trade?

The case for trading Ryan Helsley

I was an advocate of Helsley being traded last year at the deadline, and then again in the offseason. Neither scenario saw him traded, and the Cardinals rightfully caught a few strays for it around the baseball world.

But it makes sense to trade Helsley for three reasons. He is in the final year of his contract and likely won't be back in 2026. You don't want to lose him for nothing more than a qualifying offer pick. His value is incredibly high after last season and could bring back a haul of prospects. The Cardinals also need to restock the farm system because of all the pitching injuries that have happened.

The best way to do that is by trading Helsley. Rental relievers generated hefty returns last year, and Helsley could give the Cardinals a boatload of solid prospects. Maton could too, but likely not to the degree that Helsley could.