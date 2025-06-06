Ryan Helsley vs. Phil Maton: Which one should the Cardinals trade?

The Cardinals lost a tough series in Texas over the weekend, and while they are still seven games above the .500 mark at 33-26, they fell to four games back of the Cubs in the NL Central and have leveled out a bit since their 16-4 run. Depending on their record, they could have some tough decisions to make at the trade deadline. They were expected to be surefire sellers, but now it's less clear.

While I've often beaten the drum on trading certain pieces over the past two years, I'm not opposed to them doing a little adding. But it will depend on the trajectory of the team. If they are still seven over .500, then it makes sense, but if they start to taper off, then it would be smart to sell.

Regardless of where they are though, they should at least consider trading away a few pieces, particularly in the bullpen. Ryan Helsley is an obvious candidate after saving 49 games last year with the Cardinals and being named the NL Reliever of the Year.

But another asset in the bullpen could be a trade piece as well. Phil Maton was their lone free agent signing last winter, and he has panned out quite nicely.

Our own Scott Plaza made a list on Sunday of seven expendable pieces the Cardinals can trade, and Maton was one of them.

If the Cardinals fall out of contention, they should trade both pitchers. If not, they're going to have to choose which one they want to cash in on and which one they want to keep for the rest of the 2025 season.