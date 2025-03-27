Redbird Rants writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 season

Writer Predictions: Michael Carpenter (@_MCSports)

Team MVP: Brendan Donovan

One of the best Cardinals hitters in 2024, Brendan Donovan is primed to have his best season as a pro in 2025. Slashing .280/.364/.407 with 100 extra-base hits and 152 RBI in 374 games played as a Cardinal, Donovan has shown power improvement in each of the last three seasons and a 20-plus home run mark in 2025 is not out of the question. While his bat is going to play a huge role in the Cardinals having success, his defensive versatility will be crucial in keeping the team fresh throughout the season.

A more-than-capable defender at multiple positions, he spent time at second base, third base, and left field last season. With the 28-year-old now expected to get some time at shortstop this season, manager Oli Marmol will have one of the best utilitymen in the MLB at his disposal when filling out the lineup card during the upcoming season.

Breakout Hitter: Victor Scott II

Making his MLB debut last year, Scott II had a disappointing rookie season. Playing in 53 games, the 24-year-old slashed .179/.219/.283 with 11 extra-base hits and 5 stolen bases with the Cardinals. After a monster performance during spring training, Scott II is going to enter Opening Day as the Cardinals starting centerfielder. Expected to hit toward the bottom of the lineup to begin the season, Scott could move his way to the top if his hot hitting continues during the regular season. With his speed and base running ability already a game-changer, Scott will cement himself as one of the building blocks in the Cardinals franchise in 2025.

Breakout Pitcher: Tink Hence

One of the Cardinals' top prospects since 2021, Hence has shown the ability to be a strikeout artist on the mound averaging 11.6 K/9 over 236 innings pitched during his minor league career. The one area he has struggled with is staying healthy, the 22-year-old has yet to top more than 96 innings pitched during a season. Hence will get his first taste of Triple-A in 2025, and I expect a big season from him as Hence finally stays injury-free and gets his first taste of the MLB as a member of the bullpen.

Bold Prediction: Victor Scott II has 40+ stolen bases and is a Gold Glove Award finalist

Not only will Scott II be the Cardinals' biggest breakout hitter in 2025, but he will also cruise past the 40 stolen base mark while also pushing for a National League Gold Glove award in center field. With improved confidence at the plate in 2025, the stolen bases should come easily if he can continue to get on base. He will also get the chance to showcase his defensive ability as he looks to become the defensive leader of the Cardinals outfield.

2025 Team Summary:

While the rest of the division made moves to try and improve, the Cardinals waved goodbye to multiple contributors this past offseason while not adding anyone noteworthy to replace them. I fully expect them to be sellers at the trade deadline and move veterans to help continue restocking their farm system. While I don’t see the Cardinals making the playoffs in 2025, I predict that they finish the season with an 82-80 record.

The outfield trio of Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, and Scott II will all have breakout seasons, and a few of their young pitching prospects including Hence and Tekoah Roby will take big steps in their development as the club starts to find its identity as they prepare for the Chaim Bloom era to begin in St. Louis.