Red Sox's post-Ranger Suarez pitching surplus should be music to Cardinals' ears

Could the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox be eyeing one last offseason showdown in 2026?

Hello, old friend

It’s a possibility, especially after Boston agreed to a five-year deal with LHP Ranger Suarez this week, bolstering their rotation alongside Garrett Crochet and Sonny Gray—arguably one of the top staffs in MLB.

The Red Sox have also stacked their roster with eight additional candidates vying for the final two spots in the rotation. This is where the Cardinals front office might get involved, considering their own pitching depth and potential trade chips.

Brayan Bello is currently penciled in as the team’s No. 4 starter, with Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck—an Illinois native from Collinsville—leading the competition for the last spot. Among the contenders are promising 23-year-olds Peyton Tolle and Connelly Early, both of whom made brief appearances in the majors last season. Tolle impressed with a fastball touching 99 mph, while Early showcased an advanced off-speed arsenal and elite command, making them intriguing options for the future.



Additional arms like Kyle Harrison, Johan Oviedo—who previously pitched for the Cardinals—and Patrick Sandoval round out the pitching race, adding depth and competition.





JoJo on the go-go

Despite this wealth of talent, Boston is also looking to shore up its bullpen, particularly on the left side. JoJo Romero could be a key piece in forming a shutdown bullpen unit, especially in high-leverage situations.

He is a workhorse out of the pen but quickly reaching the wrong side of 30 years. A young prospect arm with a higher ceiling is all Bloom needs out of him. How about someone like Brady Tygart?

Boston's young arms vs. Herrera's big bat

Offensively, the Red Sox aim to recover power numbers lost after trading Rafael Devers last June and Bregman’s departure to the Cubs. If Bloom perceives that Ivan Herrera is still struggling defensively behind the plate, a blockbuster trade might be on the horizon. Conversely, the Cardinals could clear their catching logjam by moving Jimmy Crooks, opening opportunities for other prospects.

Herrera has the thump the Red Sox relish. But how much do they want it. The cost is going to be Peyton Tolle and more just to get the music started. The Cards need to know their timeline before consideration. If it's 2028 or '29 before they are ready to take a run, they have to ask themselves the tough questions. Can he provide the defense behind the plate? If not, can he hold down another position, or is he just a DH? Will he be able to stay healthy? Super prospect Rainiel Rodriguez should be in the STL by then.

The hair for here or there

Marcelo Mayer’s early struggles at the plate might also prompt Boston to seek a more stable long-term solution at third base. A very public Brendan Donovan discussion might net the return Bloom seeks for their biggest trade piece. Worst-case scenario, it should spark more pressure on the Seattle Mariners to up their ante in a Donovan acquisition.

Could Bloom pull off a Connelly Early, Kristian Campbell, John Holobetz and Jose Bello trade for Donovan and Jimmy Crooks?

Such a tough call to make for this team. Yes, Donovan will be 31 come 2028. But he is such a team-first guy. He'll do whatever Oli asks without hesitation. He is the player you want all your prospects to emulate and learn from. That's why Chaim can't settle for anything less than his asking price.

Overall, both teams might be able to reshape their ball clubs for a strong postseason run by working together one more time this offseason. While Boston is in a “win now” World Series push for 2026, the Cardinals continue to retool in hopes of building for a not-too-distant future October run of their own.