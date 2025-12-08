Recent World Series champions match up well as a trade partner for the Cardinals

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young has a stated goal of making it back into the postseason in 2026 after back-to-back years of missing out. Despite winning the World Series in 2023 and having similar lineups these past two years, the Rangers have failed to make it to the Fall Classic in consecutive seasons.

Payroll, however, may be a hindrance in Young's goals, contrary to his words at the beginning of the offseason.

“We've got a great core group in place. We are in a great position. We don't have to make any moves to accommodate payroll or to buy payroll flexibility, so to speak. But we're expecting to win with whatever number we have. I’m very confident we'll be able to put together a very good team, whatever the payroll number is.”

While Young is confident that the team can win with its current payroll, additions must be made for a team that finished 25th in wRC+ last year. They also ranked in the bottom ten teams in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs, and walk rate. The Rangers are in desperate need of offensive upgrades.

The Rangers are losing catcher Jonah Heim, a one-time All-Star and Gold Glove recipient, to free agency. They also non-tendered outfielder and former Cardinal Adolis Garcia, who posted a 93 OPS+ last year in a down year, but has an excellent track record.

Earlier this offseason, the Rangers dealt second baseman Marcus Semien to the New York Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. This move freed up space in the infield, offered some salary relief, and brought a younger player over in Nimmo. Nimmo will slot in right field for the Rangers with Josh Smith shifting to second base.

The Rangers will look to run it back next year in hopes that shortstop Corey Seager can continue to produce while seeing growth from youngsters like Wyatt Langford and Evan Carter. Their rotation will be led by Jacob DeGrom and Nathan Eovaldi with youngsters like Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker filling in.

This doesn't make the Rangers without flaws, though.

As is the case with most teams, a refresh in the bullpen would go a long way in helping them next year Additionally, finding an everyday catcher who can produce more than Jonah Heim did last year would assist them next year.

Luckily, the St. Louis Cardinals can fill both of those needs for Texas.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers match up as good trade partners this offseason.

The St. Louis Cardinals have catching depth beyond imagination. Ivan Herrera is looking to get back behind the plate, Pedro Pages is a favorite within the organization, and Jimmy Crooks made his debut last year. They also have Yohel Pozo back on the roster for 2026. Two of their top prospects are also catchers in Leonardo Bernal and Rainiel Rodriguez.

Additionally, the Cardinals have recently been rumored to be shopping left-handed reliever JoJo Romero. Southpaw relievers are in high demand this offseason with the free agent market having a dearth of them.

The Cardinals could trade from their catching depth along with JoJo Romero in a package to land one of the Rangers' pitchers. Jack Leiter or Kumar Rocker would require a top catching prospect such as Crooks or Bernal, but one of their pitching prospects could potentially be had with just Pedro Pages and JoJo Romero, assuming the Cardinals would be willing to trade both.

Six of the Rangers' top-10 prospects are right-handed pitchers according to MLB Pipeline. David Davavillo (No. 7) boasts an excellent splitter, and he struck out 126 batters in 107 innings last year between High-A and Double-A while posting a 2.44 ERA. Davavillo would be an excellent addition to the Cardinals' growing pitching prospect group.

Regardless of whom the Cardinals target, they and the Rangers would make for good trade partners this offseason. Texas is looking for bullpen help and a reliable starting catcher. The Cardinals can fill both of those needs while pulling from Texas's stellar pitching depth.