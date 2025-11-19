Recent trade suggests ample compensation for Cardinals in a Brendan Donovan deal

The St. Louis Cardinals are in fire-sale mode for 2026 as they begin a rebuild, and one name that rises above all others in potential returns on a trade is utility player Brendan Donovan. It would be a tough pill for Cardinals fans to swallow if the 2022 Gold Glove winner and 2025 first-time All-Star were dealt, but the team would likely obtain some fairly high-ceiling prospects in return.

Exactly what level of young talent the Cardinals could receive has been an open question since the rumor mill began spinning on Donovan, but with the recent completion of the first semi-major trade of the offseason, there could now be a bit of insight on the type of return he might command.

The latest significant baseball trade may be a sign of what kind of player the Cardinals could obtain for Donovan.

On Nov. 18, the Baltimore Orioles acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for right-handed starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. Ward clubbed 36 home runs last season, a career high, and he also achieved personal bests in doubles and RBIs. Ward only managed a .228 average, but his power made up for that deficiency.

Rodriguez was once among the best prospects in baseball, reaching the No. 6 ranking in the league in 2022, according to MLB Pipeline. In Rodriguez's first major league season, he disappointed, owning a 4.35 ERA in 122 innings, but he rebounded in 2024, pitching to a 3.86 ERA and a 3.66 FIP across 116.2 innings. However, he was never fully healthy that season, as a lat strain and elbow issues cropped up during spring training, and he underwent surgery on his elbow in early August to remove bone chips. The operation sidelined him for the entirety of 2025 and will keep him out until at least mid-2026.

Even with the maladies that hampered him in 2024, Rodriguez flashed the nasty stuff that had placed him among the elite prospects in the game. Although he has lost some of his luster with the myriad of injuries, he remains a tantalizing pitcher for the Angels.

Donovan's versatility and strong hitting should fetch the Cardinals a nice haul, and although he doesn't possess anywhere near the coveted power of Ward, several teams are likely clamoring to get their hands on the soon-to-be 29-year-old. New President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom will have his pick of the litter when choosing which prospects make the most sense for St. Louis in a trade, and anyone with potential resembling Rodriguez's would whip Cardinals fans into a frenzy.

Some fans and analysts were disappointed by the players the Cardinals received at the 2025 trade deadline for what was then their most prized asset in Ryan Helsley, but with Donovan unlikely to serve as a rental for a team the way Helsley was down the stretch, expect the return for Donovan to eclipse that of Helsley. In a somber time for Cardinals fans, the Rodriguez trade could provide a reason to be excited about whom the club could acquire in a Donovan deal.