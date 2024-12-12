Realistic trade packages from every team on Nolan Arenado's wish list

San Diego Padres

AJ Preller hasn't shied away from major trades during his tenure in San Diego. Adding Nolan Arenado would be another feather in his cap. The Padres are trying to outpace the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in the tough National League West, and Arenado would help them in their efforts.

The Padres already have Manny Machado at third base, but he could move to second base, and Jake Cronenworth and Luis Arraez could figure out the DH and first base spots. Arenado could also shift to first and send Arraez to the DH role permanently. The Padres are actually a pretty strong candidate to trade for Arenado the more I consider the two clubs.

Cardinals receive: RHP Bradgley Rodriguez, RHP Francis Pena

Padres receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, $15 million

The Cardinals land two pitching prospects here in Bradgley Rodriguez and Francis Pena. The two are ranked 11th and 13th, respectively, in the Padres' farm system, but they have both risen quickly in the last year. Pena reached Triple-A, and he threw only 15.2 innings there with a 5.17 ERA. However, his walk rates have been decent, and he's struck out more than nine batters per nine innings throughout his minor league career. Rodriguez is only 21, but, he reached Double-A last year. Both pitchers feature wicked fastballs with high velocity. Rodriguez profiles more as a reliever, and San Diego seems intent on developing him that way.

The Padres get an All-Star level third baseman, some cash, and the ability to shift around their infield to fit the skillsets of their already talented roster.

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox just traded their top prospect for pitcher Garrett Crochet, so they may be more apt to hold onto their prospects and instead opt for free agency to fill out their roster. Additionally, they have a crowded infield between Rafael Devers and Triston Casas already, so finding time for Arenado would be tricky.

However, they keep cropping up as a good match for Nado, and the potential is there. He would be a defensive upgrade at the hot corner over Devers, and his offense could improve thanks to the Green Monster in left field.

Cardinals receive: RHP Richard Fitts, OF Jhostynxon Garcia

Red Sox receive: 3B Nolan Arenado, LHP JoJo Romero, $15 million

I bet you didn't see that one coming! Yes, the Cardinals include some cash AND reliever JoJo Romero in this deal. Romero is coming off a career year with 30 holds and a 3.36 ERA in 59 innings. That's great! However, the Cardinals are now leaning towards keeping Ryan Helsley, and Romero's underlying metrics including his chase, whiff, and strikeout rates, weren't overly inspiring. He's a reliever who loved ground balls.

In return, the Cardinals get Jhostynxon Garcia (Red Sox's #9 prospect) and Richard Fitts (Red Sox's #10 prospect). Garcia slashed .286/.356/.536 last year with 23 home runs. He's a legitimate corner outfielder with great pop. Fitts is more of a veteran prospect at the ripe age of 24, and he had a 4.17 ERA in 116.2 innings with 111 strikeouts. He profiles as a control guy, essentially a better Gordon Graceffo.