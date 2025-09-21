Re-ranking the 10 most valuable young players in Cardinals' organization

#6 - Alec Burleson (Previous ranking: Honorable mention)

When it comes to the 2025 runway season, Alec Burleson may have been the player who took the most advantage of the opportunities given to him.

Burleson entered this year, like he has the last two seasons, on the outside looking in when it came to an everyday role on the team, and he once again outplayed his peers to take a spot in the starting lineup. Burleson rewarded the Cardinals big time for that, as he has slashed .289/.342/.466 with 18 home runs and 66 RBI in his 517 plate appearances this season. Among qualified hitters this year, Burleson's 126 wRC+ ranks tied for 27th in all of baseball.

During the summer of 2024, Burleson caught fire and produced in a major way, but he saw his numbers tail off significantly as the year wrapped up. Burleson has avoided that kind of drop-off this season, instead settling in as a steady, middle-of-the-order bat for St. Louis down the stretch.

Burleson has also taken steps forward defensively this year. While he'll never be a plus defender in the outfield, he is now serviceable out there, and managed to play a really solid first base this year as well. The defensive improvements really do help his value out as he looks to find a spot with the club long-term.

Burleson, 26, is arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason and will not hit free agency until 2029, meaning the Cardinals still have quite a bit of team control ahead of them with Burleson. He doesn't strike me as a guy who has a ton more room left to grow at the plate, but if he can settle in as a bat who produces 20%-30% above league average each year at the plate, that's a really nice player to have in the fold long-term.

Perhaps Bloom will want to capitalize on Burleson's career year by flipping him for future value, but if not, he's written in pen for the Cardinals' lineup in 2026. Cardinals fans should give Burleson more props for his year, as he's really taken advantage of every opportunity given to him and earned the trust of the organization.