Re-ranking the 10 most valuable young players in Cardinals' organization

#7 - Liam Doyle (Previous ranking: NR)

The fifth overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Liam Doyle has such an exciting profile on the mound and boasts the kind of stuff that Cardinals fans have been dreaming of having in the organization for quite some time.

Doyle's plus-plus fastball that hits over 100 MPH when he is on is easily his go-to pitch, something that will carry him to the big leagues and give him a future as a starter or reliever, surely. But Doyle's plus slider and improving cutter are what will determine whether or not Doyle can reach the heights of a front-line starter.

At the University of Tennessee this year, Doyle posted a 3.20 REA with 15.43 K/9 in his 95.2 innings of work, and the Cardinals are betting on the upside with Doyle after making him their first top-five selection since the 1998 MLB Draft. Doyle did not get to throw much this year at the minor league level, but he did strike out six of the 15 batters he faced, allowing just three hits, one earned run on a home run, and two walks to the tune of a 2.45 ERA.

This winter will be an excellent opportunity for Doyle and the Cardinals' new player development staff to work on optimizing his arsenal and preparing for his first professional season. Best-case scenario, Doyle is incredible next year and makes it all the way to St. Louis after beginning the season in Double-A. That shouldn't be the expectation on his shoulders, but with his talent, it is within the range of outcomes for sure.

Doyle is the best of the Cardinals' pitching prospects right now, and with the club looking toward the future for contention, they are going to be patient with Doyle in order to get the most out of him. The Cardinals saw a ton of their pitching prospects take steps forward this year, with injuries being really the only major negative that happened this year as a whole. As long as Doyle is healthy in 2026 and taking steps forward as a starter, everyone should be happy.