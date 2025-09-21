Re-ranking the 10 most valuable young players in Cardinals' organization

#2 - Ivan Herrera (Previous ranking: #1)

While Alec Burleson once again played his way into an everyday role over other young Cardinals bats, Ivan Herrera was clearly the Cardinals' best bat this year, and he's continuing to put up incredible numbers so early into his career.

Though he missed significant time this year due to two separate injuries, Herrera still remained one of the best hitters in baseball, slashing .280/.367/.449 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI in just 418 plate appearances. His 132 wRC+ this year ranked tied for 26th in baseball among players with at least 400 plate appearances, a continuation of the success we saw the last few years when he was given the opportunity.

My friend and the always great Bernie Miklasz found this fun stat on Herrera last week: among hitters at the age of 25 or younger with at least 400 plate appearances this year, Herrera's wRC+ ranks fourth behind just Nick Kurtz, Geraldo Perdomo, and Corbin Carroll.

“In a season that will go down as a disappointment for the team offense, one positive stands out for the Cardinals.



Ivan Herrera.”



Bernie wrote about Herrera’s excellent season in yesterday’s Redbird Review #STLCards pic.twitter.com/EUGyIkBr9K — STL Sports Central (@STLSprtsCntrl) September 18, 2025

The Cardinals decided to move Herrera off the catcher position this summer to keep his bat in the lineup each day, and while they haven't ruled out him returning to the position next year, they do seem prepared to make Herrera a corner outfielder and designated hitter for them long-term. Herrera did make four starts in left field this year, and with an offseason to actually learn the position, could factor in a lot more out there in 2026.

I don't have a strong opinion on his future as a catcher. If the Cardinals believe this is best for his long-term health and/or doubt he can handle the position defensively at a high enough level, his bat is clearly good enough to play at another position or DH long-term.

The Cardinals' offense just does not have enough dudes right now. Herrera is the closest thing they have to one. Sure, him producing like that as a catcher is even more valuable than as a DH or outfielder, but there are a lot of reasons to believe that is just not his long-term position. Plus, the Cardinals have other catchers on the way.

Herrera's bat was a major bright spot this year, and I expect him to be in the middle of their order for years to come.