Rating the concern level with 7 struggling Cardinals as spring training wraps up

Jordan Walker

Concern level: 7/10

We are entering year three with Jordan Walker, and as of right now, it's hard to see the progression for the former top prospect.

He has spoken highly of new hitting coach Brant Brown, and hopefully, as the season gets rolling, Walker will find his groove and get back to the ascending young player we saw in 2023.

Walker missed some time during camp with a knee injury after stepping on a sprinkler head in early March, so he hasn't been in the lineup as much as you would have hoped, but when he has been on the field, the results have not been there. With him slashing .154/.207/.231 with zero home runs in camp, one has to hope that he'll find his stride when the games begin.

We also have not seen much of Walker in the field defensively, which is another area of concern for the 22-year-old. Walker needs to show improvement in the corner outfield this year, or he may end up seeing a position change once again or relegation to DH duties.

I do believe Walker will play every day this year, and the club will give him as much runway as anyone this year to prove he's the player they thought he could be. He's still younger than many of the prospects throughout baseball, so there is still plenty of time for him to get things right.