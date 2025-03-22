Rating the concern level with 7 struggling Cardinals as spring training wraps up

Masyn Winn

Concern level: 3/10

If you've been frustrated with Michael Siani's lack of production so far during camp, wait till you see how bad things have gone for Masyn Winn so far. While Siani has a .105 average and .322 OPS, Winn is slashing .089/.143/.089, which amounts to a .232 OPS in 45 at-bats.

Although I consistently remind people not to freak out about spring training stats, posting a -35 wRC+ this deep into camp and with this many chances at the plate is not a great look for someone who people think could be the face of the franchise for St. Louis.

Winn surprised most people last year when he was an above-league-average hitter during his rookie campaign. I am a big Winn fan, but even I was bracing for a potential sophomore slump as big league pitching begins to have deeper game plans for attacking Winn. But if Winn's camp struggles are a sign of deep slumps on the horizon, the Cardinals are in trouble.

Outside of Winn, the Cardinals do not really have a shortstop option. That's not the real problem here though. Winn is supposed to be one of the club's best players, so they cannot afford to have him fall off so heavily at the plate in 2025 if they want to have success and also if they want to feel good about their future.

I really do hope the club takes the pressure off of Winn by batting him at the bottom of the lineup to begin the year. With Lars Nootbaar and Brendan Donovan as great leadoff options, they might as well have Winn bat ninth and figure things out before putting that pressure back on him.