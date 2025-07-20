Ranking the Cardinals 6 most valuable trade assets they can sell at the deadline

4. Phil Maton

Signed by the Cardinals for just $2 million this offseason, Phil Maton has been one of the best free agent signings of this past offseason, and the Cardinals would be foolish not to flip him for real value at this year's deadline.

Sporting a 2.55 ERA and 2.52 FIP in 35.1 innings, Maton has been dynamite out of the Cardinals' bullpen, consistently coming through in huge spots as the Cardinals surged for most of the summer. Without Maton, the Cardinals would have blown a lot more games, and other contenders are likely licking their chops at the idea of him helping them lock down games over the stretch run.

Maton saw his K% take a major step up this year, jumping from 22.6% in 2024 to 30.4% this season, the highest mark of his career since the 2020 campaign. His breaking ball run value and fastball run value are both positive this year, and he's among the top 6% of pitchers in baseball in xERA, xBA, average exit velocity allowed, Whiff%, K%, Barrel%, and Hard-Hit% while also inducing ground balls at a well above-average rate.

If I'm being honest, if I were a contender, I would much rather acquire Phil Maton than Ryan Helsley this year, and I'll get to why later, but it doesn't seem like the industry (or at least national media) sees that the same. If I were being honest, I would have Helsley and Maton flip-flopped on this list, but I am making this based on what I think the Cardinals would get in return, not who I think should be valued higher.

Still, I do think Maton is someone teams are going to covet and would get the Cardinals a nice prospect in return. Teams aren't stupid; they see how successful Maton has been this year, and they'll want him in their bullpen. With how many teams will be searching to upgrade their bullpen, there should be a large market for Maton, and the Cardinals must take advantage if they want to turn their A+ offseason signing into an A++ move all around.

Even if the Cardinals really like Maton and want to have him in their bullpen next, they should still trade him and look to sign him when the offseason rolls around. Failing to capitalize on his trade value now would be a major mistake.