Ranking the Cardinals 5 biggest needs going into the 2025 offseason

2. Pitching

The team currently has a lot of young, inexperienced arms and Sonny Gray. There is the possibility that Gray could be traded, leaving the team with a lot of young pitchers. Bloom seems acutely aware that the club will need to supplement those younger arms with veteran help.

We are not talking about re-signing Miles Mikolas or other "low-hanging fruit" options from the past.

Bloom knows that to return to competitive form, they will need to bring in actual pitching talent. The benefit of good veteran pitching help will allow the younger pitchers to continue learning and developing. While Mozeliak insisted on seeing what the young arms could do, it put the team in a real conundrum. Depending on young pitchers with a crushing lack of experience, killed off a lot of confidence and good vibes.

It is a relief to hear that Bloom will look to get pitching. It has been awful to see this team depend on inexperience. The team has some fascinating young arms that could benefit from the time to develop rather than being rushed along, as Mozeliak did this season, risking burnout and injury.

Fans should get a clearer idea of what to expect in November, but from what was heard in the opening press conference, there is some positive things to look forward to seeing.

1. Actual veteran help

Just as with pitching, the Cardinals used 2025 as a runway for young players to showcase their skills. Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado were the primary veterans on the club, alongside some young players who have gained extensive experience.

Contreras and Arenado both experienced injuries this season that left the club relying on the young players who were given a chance, but couldn't gain momentum to really take off. Arenado could be traded away this offseason, leaving the possibility of the Cardinals having to depend on Nolan Gorman or Thomas Saggese at third base. That possibility is upsetting. Both are good young players, but after having a Platinum Glove award-winning third baseman, depending on them will be a challenge.

If Arenado has to be traded, I hope the team can find a suitable replacement third baseman. The team needs a veteran outfielder to back up the young guys, as well.

Any help acquired should actually be healthy and helpful. No Brandon Crawford or Matt Carpenter out of their prime. Or Garrett Hampson. A good athlete or three with some power and skill from the free agency pool should be acquired.