Ranking the Cardinals 5 biggest needs going into the 2025 offseason

4. Reducing redundancies

The amount of catcher's on the 2025 St. Louis Cardinals team was unreal. The amount of outfielders was also stunning.

It seems the Cardinals do want to have Ivan Herrera be the everyday catcher moving forward. Jimmy Crooks played well and earned a shot at becoming the team's backup catcher. Pedro Pagés has also earned that opportunity, and he is a favorite of Marmol. This leaves Yohel Pozo out. He has a great bat though.

Willson Contreras was signed as a catcher, but successfully converted to the team's first baseman.

The other area of concern is the outfield. While Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II have worked to secure their spots in the outfield, the left field position has attracted numerous candidates to fill the role, including Donovan, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson, Nathan Church, and Herrera. Having options is great, but having an everyday person fill the position would be ideal. Hopefully, these issues will be resolved this offseason with a trade or dip in the free agent market.

3. Trading Arenado and Gray?

It would be nice if the Cardinals did not have to trade these two valuable assets. It's not clear how Bloom will handle these two, but it would have to be better than Mozeliak's one, two, and three goals, being to trade Arenado, and it not happening last offseason.

The thought of Arenado not manning third base is awful. I can't imagine Nolan Gorman remaining healthy enough to stay in the position. But maybe he will surprise us. I'd rather Arenado not be traded, but if he has to be, I hope the return is amazing.

Bloom knows Sonny Gray wants to play for a contender, but he also knows Gray has a secure place with the Cardinals. Having Gray as the ace of the staff, providing mentorship to the young group of pitchers, is fantastic. Gray had some struggles this season, but he was reliable enough to pitch every fifth day and help the team.

I would love for him to stay, but I would also like to see a couple of more impressive, veteran arms join the pitching staff to help the Cardinals by providing another dependable arm while the youngsters develop.

How Bloom handles Arenado and Gray will be one of the most important things to watch this offseason.