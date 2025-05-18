Ranking the 10 most valuable young players in the St. Louis Cardinals organization

#7 - Victor Scott II

I gotta be honest, this is one of the hardest lists I have made in quite some time, as I think starting especially at number seven, you could really move any of these guys around on this list. Victor Scott II has been excellent for the Cardinals in 2025, and I wouldn't blame anyone for having him higher on this list.

With how poorly things with for Scott at the plate last year, I had very low expectations for what he could produce if he won the center field job in 2025. Not because I didn't believe in him as a player or the upside he had long-term, but simply because I did not know if he was quite ready for that challenge yet.

Entering Saturday's action against the Royals, Scott has slashed .270/.333/.372 with 2 HR and 18 RBI in 41 games for St. Louis, resulting in a 100 wRC+ on the season so far, a massive step up from his rookie campaign.

The Cardinals did not need Scott to be much of anything offensively coming into the year, but what he's done so far has helped the Cardinals' lineup take things to the next level. Scott's on-base ability at the nine spot in the Cardinals' lineup creates more opportunities for the top of the Cardinals' order.

Everyone knows the stolen base threat that Scott is, swiping 13 bags already on the young season. It certainly puts pressure on opposing pitchers when he is on base, and when he breaks for second or third, he's nearly impossible to nab. On top of this, Scott's speed also allows him to turn singles from the guys coming up behind him into opportunities to go first to third or even get all the way home on those.

On top of that, Scott has cleaned up his defense in center field, not pairing that elite athleticism with a good feel for the position has now made him one of the best defensive center fielders in all of baseball.

Players like Victor Scott II do not grow on trees, and any time you can get an elite defensive center fielder, one of the best stolen base threats in the game, and have the guy be league-average or better at the plate, you have yourself a very valuable player.