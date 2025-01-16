Ranking 10 trade destinations for Cardinals' Nolan Arenado

Teams that would be a decent fit.

Los Angeles Angels

Initial reports indicated that Nolan Arenado, a California native, had the Angels on his short list of preferred teams. That could still be the case today. The Angels currently have Anthony Rendon at third base, but he could feasibly move to a full-time designated hitter. This move would help save Rendon's help while also upgrading a position that has become quite transient for the Halos of late.

The Angels aren't in an overly competitive window right now, but Mike Trout isn't getting any younger, and there are some rising stars like Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Logan O'Hoppe on the roster. Complimentary players such as Luis Rengifo and Taylor Ward could make for a potent lineup with Arenado in the middle of it.

Arenado likely has an interest in returning home to play; what matters most is if the Angels are willing to add another expensive player on the wrong side of 30 to a roster that has those in surplus at this point.

New York Yankees

The Yankees were not on Nolan Arenado's "list" earlier in the offseason, but after having acquired Devin Williams, Cody Bellinger, and Max Fried, perhaps Nado would be interested in moving to the Bronx to play with one of the game's best players in Aaron Judge.

Nolan Arenado would probably enjoy playing for the Yankees, but they may not be actively searching for his services. Jazz Chisholm Jr. allows the Pinstripes to choose between acquiring a third baseman or a second baseman. The Yankees could also opt to not make any outside additions and instead run with young players throughout the lineup.

Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, and DJ LeMahieu could all fill those positions, though two are unproven commodities in Cabrera and Peraza, and LeMahieu is fading quickly. Money typically isn't an issue for the Yankees, so taking on whatever may be left of his contract shouldn't be onerous for Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner.

Nolan Arenado and the Yankees have been linked many times this offseason. There is a fit on paper. However, with players like Brendan Rodgers and Ha-Seong Kim still available via free agency, the Yankees may opt to just spend money rather than also trade away prospects.

Seattle Mariners

Now this would be interesting. For the last few years, the major gripe surrounding the Seattle Mariners has been that they don't have enough offensive power to pair with their superb starting rotation. While Nolan Arenado isn't as potent as he once was, and T-Mobile Park is known for sapping offense, he could tap into something on a new team.

Arenado could be plugged into the heart of the lineup with players like Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, Cal Raleigh, and Luke Raley. The Mariners did recently acquire Donovan Solano, a true veteran of the game, but they wouldn't hesitate to place him behind Arenado on the depth chart. His defense would also be welcome in Seattle.

The Mariners were also mentioned recently as a team that Nolan Arenado may have interest in joining next year now that his no-trade list has been altered.