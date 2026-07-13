Prize of Cardinals offseason trades just made his return to the mound

While the St. Louis Cardinals have seen plenty of positive returns from the young players they acquired in trades this offseason, the most exciting name of all - left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke - just made his season debut. And if he gets back to where he was trending in 2025, he's about to make a ton of noise.

Clarke, who was one of the key pieces in the Sonny Gray trade, made his system debut for the Cardinals on Saturday morning in the Florida Complex League, striking out two batters over 1.2 innings while allowing no hits or walks but hitting a batter in the process.

The long awaited #stlcards system debut of rehabbing AA LHP Brandon Clarke occurred this morning in the rookie level Florida Complex League. The 23-year-old threw 1 2/3 IP with no hits or walks, a HBP and 2 K. Clarke came from BOS in the Sonny Gray trade and is TCN's 10th ranked… pic.twitter.com/ep5UQeSUad — Brian Walton (@B_Walton) July 11, 2026

Brandon Clarke's talent rivals any pitching prospect in the Cardinals system

Clarke is a 6'4 lefty who uses his size and athleticism to generate elite extension, and that, paired with his low three-quarters slot, creates a unique attack angle that makes his nasty stuff play even better. Clark's fastball sits in the mid-to-upper 90s while touching 100 mph, and he pairs that with a 70-grade fastball that has both elite velocity and sweep. It's not hard to see why he's such an exciting arm.

Before Clarke dealt with blister issues and numbness in his fingers during the 2025 season, he was receiving a ton of buzz as a rising prospect in the sport, with outlets like Baseball America taking major notice of his talent and boosting him quickly into their top 100 prospect list. Clarke struggled with command after his blister and numbness popped up, which may have led to him being available for the Cardinals to acquire in the Gray deal.

The Brandon Clarke buzz early this season 📈 pic.twitter.com/tp4RcZRHvS — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 18, 2025

This spring, the Cardinals' medical staff finally helped Clarke discover what may be leading to his issues, and he underwent a procedure to address an aneurysm in his left arm.

Clarke does have an extensive injury history already in his career, but the talent is so tantalizing that it makes sense to bet on his upside and hope he can overcome those ailments.

The Cardinals' farm system is deep with pitching prospects right now, but Clarke has the stuff to pass them in national rankings and become one of the faces of the Cardinals' system. The fact that he's back on the mound now is super encouraging, and hopefully the Cardinals can keep him healthy for the rest of the season as he continues to build back up following his spring surgery.