Predicting where these 4 remaining Cardinals free agents will sign

Kyle Gibson: Braves

The Atlanta Braves could really use another starter for their rotation, and after missing out of Jeff Hoffman to do just that due to medical concerns, I wonder if a steadier option like Kyle Gibson would make sense for them.

The Braves just lost Max Fried and Charlie Morton in free agency and Spencer Strider is still recovering from his elbow surgery. They do return National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale to the rotation, but his remarkable run of health in 2024 cannot be trusted again next year.

The Braves do have Reynaldo Lopez in their five-man group and some exciting young starters who could establish themselves in the rotation, but they know all too well how much injuries can derail those plans if they do not have the necessary depth in place.

This is where Gibson comes in for me. He's not going to replace the production of a Max Fried, but he can provide certainty for the club throughout the regular season, and with their lineup, Gibson would be more than good enough to win ballgames for them.

Gibson was solid for St. Louis in 2024, posting a 4.24 ERA in 30 starts. Unlike Lynn, Gibson was able to cover a lot more innings for St. Louis, something I imagine the Braves would be very interested in.

Even more so than Lynn, I don't think Gibson will lack interested suitors if the Braves do not work out. The Cardinals have maintained interest in Gibson, but that seems contingent on them trading a starting pitcher.