Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season
Our writers have submitted their predictions for the 2024 season!
By Josh Jacobs
Taylor Streiff (@jtstreiff)
Team MVP: Nolan Gorman
Gorman has shown off his prodigious power over his short time in the majors but has yet to stay consistently healthy. Throughout spring he has primarily played second base and has solidified his starting spot there. Armed with the confidence of knowing his role and a new routine to help him stay healthy, Gorman could approach the 40-home run threshold, something the Cardinals haven’t seen since 2010 when Albert Pujols hit 42.
Breakout Hitter: Jordan Walker
Walker had some of the best-hitting stats of any Cardinal to end his rookie campaign. His struggles with elevating the ball have been well documented, but he’s packed on a ton of muscle, changed his stance, and is still an extremely formidable figure standing in the box at 6’5”. The power potential may not come to light this year, but his overall hitting will undoubtedly improve, making him the best well-rounded hitter on the team next to Paul Goldschmidt.
Breakout Pitcher: Tie between Tink Hence and Riley O’Brien.
Hence has been one of the team’s top pitching prospects for some time, and it’s only a matter of time before he is called up to contribute to the club. While he seems to be being groomed as a starter, the Cardinals’ way seems to start their top prospects in the bullpen. Hence could be a very effective late-innings reliever down the stretch. O’Brien was acquired from the Mariners and has shown lethal stuff throughout camp, armed with a 97 mph fastball and 82-85 mph slider that’s absolutely filthy. He’ll be ready to contribute in a big way when called upon.
Bold Prediction: The Cardinals clean house
The team gets off to another disastrous start similar to 2023, and Oliver Marmol is dismissed at the All-Star Break. Michael Girsch and John Mozeliak are let go at season’s end, not allowing Mo to finish out his tenure in 2025.
Two-sentence team summary:
Coming off the worst season in two decades puts pressure on everyone to succeed. While they may not get to 90 wins, the team will finish with 83-85 wins, a drastic improvement over 71, but may only sneak in as a wild card or miss the playoffs, with the youthful Cincinnati Reds threatening to dominate the NL Central for years to come.