Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season
Our writers have submitted their predictions for the 2024 season!
By Josh Jacobs
Cilff Williams (@CliffWilliams_)
Team MVP: Willson Contreras
Last year he had the second-highest slug, the best wRC+, and the best OPS on the team. This while navigating a season where he was benched and persevered through a whole lot of drama. Being more comfortable with the pitching staff I also expect improvements behind the plate. If he improves just a little, there will be no more valuable player than Contreras.
Breakout Hitter: Nolan Gorman
The safe bet is Walker. However, I am picking Gorman because I have seen improvement each year. Not just in home runs but average, more walks less strikeouts, and just about every other metric available. His ISO was .241 and the next closest was .203 with no one else over .200.. Now in his third year, He could become the best power-hitting second baseman in the league
Breakout Pitcher: Tink Hence
Most of the pitchers on the Cardinals team had their breakout ten years ago. You will probably see a lot of Zack Thompson here. We have heard a lot about Hence over the last couple of years. He is the Cardinals’ top-rated pitching prospect and could get called up this year. If he does, he has the stuff to stick and never be sent back down.
Bold Prediction: The Cardinals trade their most recent MVP
Goldschmidt is traded at the deadline. Shortly after that Mo tells everyone that is his last move and steps down.
Two-sentence team summary:
The Cardinals’ pitching could be worse than last year, they have no bench, and if Goldschmidt or Arenado don’t rebound or worse yet get hurt for any length of time this could be a long year. My prediction: They see this season going sideways and call up Tink Hence and Victor Scott, and they provide the spark that is needed, it’s just too late. The Cardinals finish under .500 again.