Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season
Our writers have submitted their predictions for the 2024 season!
By Josh Jacobs
Thomas Gauvain (@thomasgauvain)
Team MVP: Nolan Gorman
Gorman’s defense increased exponentially last year. His power from the left side out of second base is virtually unmatched in baseball. If he can continue his defensive improvements while building on a very successful sophomore season, Gorman could see actual MVP votes. His health is key, but weight loss has helped.
Breakout Hitter: Alec Burleson
Burleson has put together an admirable spring thus far. He has always been a good offensive player. His plus exit velocities, history at spraying the ball, and power potential make him a good fit. Also, injuries will open up opportunities for him.
Breakout Pitcher: Andre Pallante
This isn't too much of a breakout given his very successful 2022 campaign, but Pallante rebuilt his offseason pitch arsenal to replace his weakest pitches. He has the ability to throw multiple innings as well.
Bold Prediction: 7 players will hit 20 home runs this year.
Goldschmidt, Gorman, Arenado, Contreras, Walker, Nootbaar, and Donovan will all surpass that mark.
Two-sentence team summary:
The Cardinals will ride a successful regular season built on their offense, bullpen, and a renewed focus on defense. A trade deadline acquisition of a starting pitcher will propel them to a division title. They'll win the NLDS but lose in the CS.