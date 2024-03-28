Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season
Our writers have submitted their predictions for the 2024 season!
By Josh Jacobs
Mason Keith (@masonkeith25)
Team MVP: Nolan Gorman
His power potential is here. Now it’s time for his big league experience to take over. Expect a more patient and disciplined approach from Gorman.
Breakout Hitter: Jordan Walker
The same goes for Jordan Walker but from a shorter platform. He has the best-hitting profile in the organization.
Breakout Pitcher: Nick Robertson
This will not happen right out of the gate. But injuries will prevail and Robertson will shine throughout the season.
Bold Prediction: Lance Lynn has the best season among the starters
Two-sentence team summary:
This current team will play mid-baseball and will keep fans engaged enough to watch for a division race throughout the season but it will never exceed that expectation. The team record will be 82-80 and will miss the postseason by failing to win the division by 3 games.
Andrew Wang (@andrew_wang7)
Team MVP: Jordan Walker
Breakout Hitter: Victor Scott II
Breakout Pitcher: Andre Pallante
Bold Prediction: The "International Superstar" finally puts together an All-Star season.
Lars Nootbaar finally breaks out and is selected to the All-Star team once healthy
Two-sentence team summary:
The Cardinals will take advantage of a weak NL Central division to a division-winning 84-win season. Ultimately, the rest of the NL competition will be too strong for the weak pitching staff to handle as the team falls in the Wild Card Series once again.