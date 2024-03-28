Writers' predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2024 season
Our writers have submitted their predictions for the 2024 season!
By Josh Jacobs
Miranda Remaklus (@missmiranda)
Team MVP: Nolan Arenado
With a chip on his shoulder from last season, Arenado comes out ready. He is consistent at the plate, hitting the ball to all sides of the field. He trails only Nolan Gorman in home runs. He returns to his Platinum Glove-winning form on defense.
Breakout Hitter: Nolan Gorman
Get your coconut oil popcorn ready because Gorman will have a tremendous season. With a healthy bat, he can be the hitter the Cardinals have hoped to see. He also becomes a fantastic fielder at second.
Breakout Pitcher: Sonny Gray
Starting the season on the injured list allowed Sonny additional time to prepare for the long, hot St. Louis summer. He leads the pitching staff with his relaxed, calm demeanor. His propensity to induce swings and misses regularly pleases Oli Marmol.
Bold Prediction: Victor Scott II runs with the center field job
Victor Scott II leads the league in stolen bases and becomes a Gold Glove outfielder. Scott's success allows the Cardinals to trade Dylan Carlson for more starting pitching to get through the playoffs.
Two-sentence team summary:
The Cardinals shocked their fan base and had a tremendously better 2024. They ended the season with a 95-67. The Cardinals make it to the World Series, defeating the Seattle Mariners in 7 games.