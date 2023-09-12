Would targeting Shane Bieber make sense for the Cardinals?
Shane Bieber may be available in trade this offseason, should the Cardinals get involved in discussions?
By Curt Bishop
The verdict
In my opinion, it's a risk the Cardinals should take to go after Bieber. Injuries are certainly a concern, but the good thing about Bieber is that he only has one more year of club control, so it could be a low-risk, high-reward type situation.
I have a feeling it's going to take a decent haul to get Bieber. It's possible that his value could decrease because of his injuries, which could play into the Cardinals' hands. But they need an ace, maybe even two. Another plus with Bieber is that he's still only 28 years old, so he still has a few peak years left, should he remain healthy.
That will be the biggest key for the Cardinals. That could also leave some financial flexibility to target somebody like Sonny Gray, Lucas Giolito, Eduardo Rodriguez, or even Aaron Nola.