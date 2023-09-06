Would a reunion with Michael Wacha make sense for the Cardinals?
10 years ago, Michael Wacha took St. Louis by storm. Could he be a fit for the Cardinals' rotation once again in 2024?
By Curt Bishop
2 of 4
Wacha's bounce-back
After posting a 4.76 ERA in his final season with the Cardinals, Wacha joined the Mets, and things didn't get any better. He had a 6.62 ERA in eight appearances. 2021 saw Wacha join the Rays and post a 5.05 ERA in 29 appearances, 23 of which were starts.
Prior to the lockout, the Red Sox took a flyer on the veteran right-hander. Though injuries limited him to just 23 starts, he really improved and was Boston's best starter in 2022.
Wacha won 11 games and posted a 3.32 ERA. This year, he has remained healthy for the most part, which makes him an ideal candidate to fill a rotation spot next year should the Cardinals target him.