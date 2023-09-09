Would a reunion with Jordan Montgomery make sense for the Cardinals?
The Cardinals traded Jordan Montgomery for a haul at the trade deadline, but should they be looking for a reunion this winter?
By Curt Bishop
The Downside
There really is no "downside" per se when concerning Montgomery, other than maybe that he isn't the ace the Cardinals are going to need. But there could be one problem the Cardinals run into.
The fact that Montgomery is a Scott Boras client might make things difficult, as Boras is one of baseball's most well-respected agents and fights hard to ensure his clients get the best deals in terms of money and years.
The asking price could be high, and the Cardinals may decide to look at other options such as Michael Lorenzen instead.