Willson Contreras has joined some rare company in his first season with the Cardinals
In a relationship that started with some controversy and drama, Contreras put up some offensive numbers that puts him on a small list of Cardinal catchers.
Ted Simmons- five 20+ home runs with the Cardinals in 1974, and 1977-1980
The Cardinal Hall of Famer and Baseball Hall of Famer, "Simba" is still arguably the best power-hitting catcher in Cardinal history. Simmons took over the reins as Cardinals' starting catcher in 1971 at just 21 years of age and was an All-Star for the first time a year later.
Fast forwarding to 1974, he struck 20 home runs for the first time in his career and had 103 RBI after falling just short of 100 RBI the 2 seasons prior, and '74 would be his 3rd straight All-Star appearance. In his prime, he was one of the best in the league at driving in runs, especially for a catcher as his last 4 seasons in St.Louis (1977-1980) saw him have an average slash line of .298/.383/.506 with 90 total home runs, 360 runs batted in, 3 All-Star appearances, and a Silver Slugger.
After Simmons was traded to the Brewers, he hit 23 home runs for the Brewers in 1982, the year the Brewers lost to the Cardinals in the World Series.