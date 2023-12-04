Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade for another starting pitcher?
The Cardinals have added three starters to their rotation. However, rumors indicate that they may be looking to add one more.
By Curt Bishop
Why the Cardinals won't add another starter
Sadly, I'm afraid this is the more likely scenario. The reason is that the Cardinals did what they set out to do.
I don't agree with every move that was made, but they did at least make sure to get their innings covered. Don't get me wrong, I think the Cardinals must add another top-level starter. But I'm not holding my breath waiting for it to happen.
Plus, we've seen this movie before. Last year, Jim Bowden reported that the Cardinals were trying to make a trade amid rumors that they were interested in Pablo Lopez. Lopez went to the Twins.
In addition, Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals were in on Carlos Rodon, but Mozeliak confirmed that the Cardinals never tried to add any pitching.
After the introductory press conference for Gray, Mozeliak stated that he didn't feel as if starting pitching was an urgent need any longer now that he had added three starters, and that bullpen additions were more likely.
As much as I hate to say it, I think Mozeliak is probably telling the truth. That's not to say Rosenthal's report is false, as Mozeliak also said that the Cardinals didn't want to close any doors. But I think we can consider starting pitching an item checked off of his to-do list as of now.
The Cardinals can make up for this, however, if they add two elite bullpen arms. They at least now have the innings from their starters to be able to bridge the gap.