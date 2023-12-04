Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade for another starting pitcher?
The Cardinals have added three starters to their rotation. However, rumors indicate that they may be looking to add one more.
By Curt Bishop
Why the Cardinals will add another starter
It's obvious what the Cardinals need to do. One more starting pitcher who fits as a No. 1 or No. 2 would make this team a championship contender for the first time in years.
I think it's also obvious that John Mozeliak understands how and why things went wrong in 2023. The Cardinals just didn't have enough pitching to contend. And they still don't have enough to compete with the powerhouses in the National League such as the Braves, Phillies, Diamondbacks, and Dodgers.
Some big bullpen additions will help, but as we all know by now, the teams that go deep into October typically have at least two front-end arms in their rotation. Such was the case with the Diamondbacks and Rangers, who met in the World Series.
The Phillies and Astros, who met in last year's World Series but fell short in their LCS matchups this year each have two frontline guys as well. Even the Twins had Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez.
It makes perfect sense for the Cardinals to do this. The standards had dropped in recent years, and it's time for them to raise the bar once again and build a championship contender.
Somebody like Cease would be perfect for them. They have the offensive depth to trade for a frontline starter. It would take a massive haul, but the Cardinals are going to have to reach their "puke point" in order to truly transform this team from cellar dwellers to title contenders.