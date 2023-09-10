Who deserves the most blame for the Cardinals 2023 collapse?
The Cardinals had high expectations this year and completely fell apart. Who is most at fault for the mess they are in?
By Curt Bishop
We have finally reached the month of September, which means that we're near the end of this nightmare season for the Cardinals. This team was expected to be the clear favorite to win the NL Central, but that was before the season went off the rails.
After a 10-24 start, the Cardinals showed some signs of life, but have since continued to careen. As they enter a three-game series against the Braves this week, they sit 19 games below the .500 mark and are just four losses away from securing their first losing season since 2007.
Fans are rightfully frustrated with the way things have gone and have been demanding change for quite some time, whether it pertains to the product on the field, the front office, or even the coaching staff. There seems to be some level of complacency in all facets at the moment, which dates back several years.
On top of that, the Cardinals have only won one postseason series since being bounced out in the NLDS by the Cubs in 2015. They beat the Braves in the NLDS in five games back in 2019 before being completely obliterated by the Nationals in the NLCS. Since then, the Cardinals have lost in the Wild Card round three straight years and won't even sniff that round of the playoffs this year.
There is plenty of blame to go around here. In this piece, we will discuss which individuals deserve the most blame for the Cardinals' collapse and everything else that has gone wrong.