Who are the most clutch Cardinals playoff players? Sabermetrics makes it's case.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a long playoff history. Which players have been the most "clutch" for the storied franchise?
Hitters
David Freese
The hometown kid left an undeniable mark in the minds of many fans during the 2011 playoff run for the Cardinals, particularly in the World Series. David Freese's performances and hits during the World Series are some of the greatest moments in all of baseball history. He played so well that postseason that he was the MVP in both the NLCS and World Series. He had an OPS well above 1.000, hit a total of 14 extra-base hits in 3 series, and batted in 21 runners during that span. Due to his amazing performances during the 2011 playoff run for the Cardinals, Freese ranks 24th among all clutch playoff performers with a score of 0.68.
Scott Spiezio
Cardinal fans will never forget the luscious red goatee of Scott Spiezio. Spezio was a fantastic role player for the Cardinals during their postseason run of 2006. While most of his playoff success came with the Angels in the early 21st century, he still had a handful of memorable moments during the 2006 postseason. That year, he hit 2 triples, batted 5 runners in, and reached base a total of 7 times across the NLDS, NLCS, and World Series. Spiezio ranks 14th overall in clutch according to Fangraphs with a score of 0.79.
Lance Berkman
Not far behind David Freese for most memorable playoff performances in Lance Berkman. A surprising signing in the offseason of 2010, Berkman was inked to play a heavy amount of innings in the outfield, a position he had struggled with in recent years. However, his bat was still as strong as ever. That became evident in the 2011 postseason where Berkman hit a game-tying RBI single in the 10th inning to extend the game. Berkman was also a staple in many postseason runs of the 2000s with the Astros. His clutch score is 1.21, placing him 6th overall among hitters in postseason history.