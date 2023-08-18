Who are the last 5 players in Cardinals' history to steal 30 bases in a season?
How many Cardinals have used their speed to steal over 30 bases in a season? Here are the five most recent players to do so.
4. Royce Clayton- 33 steals in 1996 and 30 steals in 1997
DeShields and Clayton were a very speedy middle infield for the Redbirds in 1997. Royce Clayton was brought in the season before in a 5 player trade with the Giants to eventually take the reigns at shortstop when Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith retired. This led to a lot of pressure for Clayton with the fan base seeing their favorite player being replaced, but despite the outside noise he produced offensively.
In 1996, he swiped 33 bases in 129 games, then stole 30 more after he became the full-time shortstop in 1997, which was his only All-Star season in the majors. Clayton appeared to be on his way to another 30-steal season with the Cardinals in 1998 as he had 19 in late July, however, the Cardinals were not in contention that season, so he, a pending free agent along with pitcher Todd Stottelmyre were traded to the Rangers for Darren Oliver, Fernando Tatis Sr., and Mark Little as a player to be named later.
Clayton would play another 10 seasons in the majors after the Cardinals traded him away, with 9 different teams. His only two 30 stolen bases seasons in the MLB came with St. Louis, and if he wasn't traded mid-season he may have had a third season.