Who are the last 5 players in Cardinals' history to steal 30 bases in a season?
How many Cardinals have used their speed to steal over 30 bases in a season? Here are the five most recent players to do so.
3. Delino DeShields Sr.- 55 steals in 1997
The guy they called "Bop" only played 2 of his 13 MLB seasons with the Cardinals, but he did something that no Cardinal has come close to matching in the past quarter century, have a 50-stolen base season.
DeShields made his MLB debut with the Expos on Opening Day in 1990 against the Cardinals where he went 4 for 6 at the plate, and he finished second in the NL Rookie of the Year voting to David Justice. After 4 seasons in Montreal and 3 in Los Angeles, DeShields signed a 2-year contract with the Cardinals.
1997 was a down year for the Cardinals, but it wasn't for DeShields, slashing .295/.357/.448 and he had career highs in hits (169), triples (14), home runs (11), and he was one stolen base short of his career high of 56 in 1991.
Combining his 1997 season with his second and final season with St.Louis, he had 81 steals across 267 games. The Cardinals signed him to be a table setter and he was just that.