Who are the last 5 players in Cardinals' history to steal 30 bases in a season?

How many Cardinals have used their speed to steal over 30 bases in a season? Here are the five most recent players to do so.
2. Edgar Renteria- 37 steals in 1999 and 34 steals in 2003
Almost 2 decades separate the last two 30-steal seasons in Cardinals history. The Cardinals traded for Renteria one year after he got the walk-off hit in Game 7 of the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins.
Renteria had a very productive career in St. Louis, in his 6 seasons he had a .290/.347/.420 slash line with 71 home runs and 451 RBI. He was an All-Star 3 times, a Silver Slugger winner 2 times, and he also won 2 Gold Gloves. His 148 steals ranks tied for 17th in Cardinal history.
Since Renteria was 18 years old when he first got to the big leagues, he was able to show off his speed in the big leagues for several years. He stole 32 bases in 1997 and in his final season in Florida he put up 41 steals while leading the league in caught stealings (22). 2003 was Renterias best with the Cardinals, along with the 34 stolen bases he hit .330, a career-high 100 RBI without the benefit of many home runs (13) and he received a handful of MVP votes that season.
The Cardinals were able to acquire a 20-year-old shortstop from Florida in the 1998 off-season, and he turned out to be one of the greatest shortstops in Cardinal history. One of many players Florida let slip away from their first championship team.