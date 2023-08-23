Who are the last 5 Cardinals with over 30 home runs in a season?
The Cardinals have had many home run hitters over the years.
1. Paul Goldschmidt - 34 home runs in 2019, 31 home runs in 2021, and 35 home runs in 2022
With the exception of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Paul Goldschmidt has put up outstanding numbers for the Cardinals. He's had seasons of over 30 home runs. While he has had a rough 2023 season, with a surge Goldschmidt could hit 30 homers once again.
In 2019, Goldschmidt had 34 home runs. In 2021, he knocked 31 home runs. And in 2022, he hit 35 home runs. Goldschmidt was the NL MVP in 2022, hitting .317/.404/.578 with an OPS of .981. He hit 41 doubles, 106 runs scored, and 115 RBI.
He got off to a slow start this season but has hit the 20 home runs mark. He could go on a streak to reach the 30-home run mark for another season. It's not impossible! In addition to the 20 homers, Goldschmidt is hitting .276/.363/.453 with an OPS of .816. He has 25 doubles, 70 runs scored, and 65 RBI.
Here's hoping Goldy hits a hot streak and makes it to 30 or more home runs again.