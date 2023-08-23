Who are the last 5 Cardinals with over 30 home runs in a season?
The Cardinals have had many home run hitters over the years.
2. Nolan Arenado - 34 home runs in 2021 and 30 in 2022
Since joining the Cardinals, Nolan Arenado has been better than anticipated. He is a quiet leader for the team on defense and in the lineup.
Each season, he has knocked 30 or more home runs and seems well on his way to doing so again in a torturous 2023 season for the Cardinals. In 2021 he hit 34 home runs and slowed down slightly in 2022 with 30 homers.
With over a month left, Arenado sits at 26 home runs. The Gold Glove defender had a slow start offensively for the Cardinals. He has picked things up. Arenado could certainly surpass his high total for the Cardinals. It's doubtful he'll reach a career-high for the Cardinals this season. He had a career-high 42 home runs in 2015 for the Colorado Rockies.