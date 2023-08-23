Who are the last 5 Cardinals with over 30 home runs in a season?
The Cardinals have had many home run hitters over the years.
4. Paul DeJong - 30 home runs in 2019
Paul DeJong had an incredible start to his career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He came in second in the Rookie of the Year vote for the National League in 2017. The 2019 season, though, was thought to be his breakout year.
He hit .233/.318/.444 with an OPS of .762. He knocked 30 home runs that season, along with 31 doubles, one triple, 97 runs scored, and 78 RBI.
Due to a COVID-shortened 2020 season and a string of injuries, DeJong hasn't been able to replicate that 2019 season. The Cardinals traded him this season at the deadline to the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league pitcher Matt Svanson. Earlier this week, the Jays designated DeJong for assignment as their star shortstop Bo Bichette was able to return from an injury stint.
DeJong signed a deal to play for the San Fransisco Giants for the remainder of the season. Hopefully, he lands in a place where he will be appreciated and can improve his performance.