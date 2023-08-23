Who are the last 5 Cardinals with over 30 home runs in a season?
The Cardinals have had many home run hitters over the years.
Albert Pujols had a fantastic career with the St. Louis Cardinals. He had many memorable moments. It should be noted in any conversations regarding the Cardinals and home runs, Pujols must be mentioned. The man had 703 career home runs. Albert Pujols hit over 30 home runs for the Cardinals in 2007, 2002, 2011, 2008, and 2001. Pujols hit over 40 home runs in 2005, 2010, 2003, 2004, and 2009.
Mark McGwire had an epic stint with the Cardinals. In 1998, he broke the season record for home runs hit by knocking 70 homers. McGwire competed against the Cubs' Sammy Sosa for a memorable home run chance. While the two are accused of using performance-enhancing drugs during the race, it's still an impressive accomplishment. He had 65 home runs during the 1999 season.
Now let's discuss more recent mashers in Cardinals lore.
5. Matt Carpenter - 36 home runs in 2018
Matt Carpenter had the best season of his career in 2018. He slashed .257/.374/.523 with an OPS of .897. He had 42 doubles and 36 home runs. He had 111 runs scored and 81 RBI.
Besides the one season of excellence, Carpenter could reach career numbers again. Carpenter even earned a contract extension for his 2018 season. After his big season, he signed a 2-year $39 million contract extension with St. Louis. The Cardinals declined an option for the 2022 season, allowing him to become a free agent.
He signed a free-agent deal with the Texas Rangers but was quickly released. The New York Yankees then signed Carpenter on a deal for the remainder of the season. Carpenter signed with the Padres for this season but has struggled mightily.
The Cardinals and the fan base had high expectations for Carpenter to be a star. He struggled to adapt to the Cardinals' move toward analytics, seemingly refusing to put in place what the analytics department wanted him to do to improve at the plate.